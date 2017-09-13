Two Ex-Googlers Want to Make A Lot of Viral Tweets

Silicon Valley loves to disrupt industries by inventing things that already exist. Remember when Lyft invented buses? Good times. And just recently, the exec in charge of Apple retail announced that instead of “stores” their… stores… are now referred to as “town squares.”

Well, two tech bros are here with a new disruption to… the bodega industry. (I know, hold on, we’ll come back to this.) It’s so innovative, so fresh, so new, they named it…

Bodega.

They literally named it after the thing they’re aiming to “make obsolete.”

But wait, it gets better.

Per Fast Company:

Bodega sets up five-foot-wide pantry boxes filled with non-perishable items you might pick up at a convenience store. An app will allow you to unlock the box and cameras powered with computer vision will register what you’ve picked up, automatically charging your credit card.

It’s not even a bodega. It’s a vending machine.

These jabronis even have the audacity to make their logo a cat, a tribute to the omnipresent bodega cats they’re seeking to make homeless.

tfw you just heard about Bodega pic.twitter.com/0HVVRaARq4 — Daniel Radosh (@danielradosh) September 13, 2017

And of course because 90 percent of Twitter users are journalists and 90 percent of journalists live in New York City (these are not real statistics, don’t @ me), Twitter was not having Bodega™.

Two ex-Googlers want to make "walkin' here!" obsolete — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) September 13, 2017

oh my god this start-up really used a cat logo and named themselves bodega pic.twitter.com/jsMLjw0XKM — Rachel H. Smith (@rachelholliday) September 13, 2017

Silicon Valley devotes a lot of time & money to either putting people out of work or “solving” nonexistent problems. https://t.co/XABZRtWoW8 — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) September 13, 2017

My TL is 90% bodega fans dunking on the glass box — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) September 13, 2017

Two ex-Googlers want to make viral tweet attempts prevalent — Kelly Conaboy (@kellyconaboy) September 13, 2017

(Credit to Kelly Conaboy, a genius, for inspiring the headline for this blog post.)

check out my new business, bodega. *gestures at shoebox in hallway filled with loose cigarettes and hot cheetos* — Max Read (@max_read) September 13, 2017

Here is a picture of him on TV with his backdrop. He's very nice and will stock the beer you like. pic.twitter.com/l2M9i9KmGZ — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) September 13, 2017

Unless these things also magically sell loosies and buttered rolls consider me a hard pass. https://t.co/uBi7QTbwcz — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) September 13, 2017

Breaking: Ex-Uber engineers launch Bodega competitor, Hispanic Grandma. "We didn't over think this, It's literally grandmas in a box." — Andy Kill (@andrewkill) September 13, 2017

"Let's replace bodegas with robots so I don't have to interact with anyone" is the most valley startup imaginable https://t.co/GAc0vlaFBX — Christopher Mims🤳 (@mims) September 13, 2017

My own mother won't make me a bacon egg and cheese at 4am while drunk. Don't tell me my bodega don't love me. https://t.co/GMN7QdI6DN — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) September 13, 2017

You not getting one magnum, a chopped cheese sangwich and a Dutch from a bodega box foh b — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 13, 2017

(Desus is an actual “Bodega Boy,” so he’s basically an expert on this controversial issue.)

I would eat off the floor of the sketchiest bodega in NYC before I bought something from some tech dipshit's cabinet. — Bryan (@StuckInTheIV) September 13, 2017

the only problem with bodegas is that they're not on every corner of every city in the US — joe mande SMD (@JoeMande) September 13, 2017

Of course, there were people who weren’t on board with what one friend described as “a lot of fairly well-off people virtue-signaling in ways that don’t match up with being virtuous.”

"But the CATS" – white people https://t.co/SOoFMlu3Ga — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) September 13, 2017

Great, now I'm stuck between hating the bodega start-up and hating that weird, over-compensatory way people talk about bodegas on here. — willy (@willystaley) September 13, 2017

Several people pointed out that not having humans actually took away one of the most valuable things about bodegas.

will it extend "credit" when you're short but need eggs or milk or toilet paper? (this is an important part of my local bodega) — Eva Destruction (@EvaDestrction) September 13, 2017

1) Bodegas are family businesses that provide jobs

2) Bodegas make it safer for women to walk home late at nighthttps://t.co/4Trh9JhkPd — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 13, 2017

I hate this. Bodegas r so much more than a place to buy pretzels. They were always the place I'd make a beeline for anytime I felt unsafe. https://t.co/JOmytf4yyh — Kate Spencer (@katespencer) September 13, 2017

A friend told me about a bodega that served as an answering service for a local politician. If you wanted to speak to him, you called the bodega, left a message, and he’d call you back within minutes.

As a native New Yorker, I can attest that all of these things are true. Bodegas are part of the fabric of New York. I grew up next to Penn Station, which is an aggressively ungentrifiable handful of blocks where, while walking home from our school bus stop, I would regularly yank my little brother out of the way of men getting literally thrown out of a “bikini bar.” (That bikini bar is now a Taco Bell, for what that’s worth.)

Our local bodega guy, Hassan, still recognizes me when I come by, and asks me when I’m going to buy a condo in Greenpoint. (“I don’t have that bodega money, Hassan!” I regularly shout back, and we both have a laugh at my terrible career choices and life decisions.) He’s had that bodega since my parents moved into the apartment with me as a newborn, and he would bring them all of the change in the register every New Year’s to contribute to a savings account for me. (I have not seen this money, for the record.) He’s walked me to my building door when I’ve been spooked by someone on the street, or followed home from the bus, or otherwise scared or skittish. He’s delivered milk or cereal or whatever else we needed when my dad was away on business and my mom was cooped up with a small child and morning sickness.

But none of that stuff really matters because the important thing is this start-up is an extremely bad idea. Eater editor Helen Rosner has a great thread on Twitter explaining exactly why creating a vending machine business without a heavy emphasis on logistics (in particular, the actual humans who will stock these “pantry boxes”) is a short path to bankruptcy.

Which brings us to an interesting point.

Imagine how many interlocking layers of goddamn idiots with huge stacks of cash and zero knowledge of the world it took to reach this point. — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) September 13, 2017

Sure, it’s easy enough to hate these two tone-deaf tech bros, one of whom said he’s “not particularly concerned about” the business name seeming culturally insensitive. But what about the venture capitalists who encouraged this project?

According to Fast Company, they are “Josh Kopelman at First Round Capital, Kirsten Green at Forerunner Ventures, and Hunter Walk at Homebrew.” Walk, in particular, is an interesting backer, since his Twitter persona tends to be “woke VC.” As one friend summed it up for me: “Bodega™ is the symptom, Venture Capital is the disease.”

Anyway, I can’t see this venture posing an actual threat to bodegas in the places where they’re loved and used. Even the photos Bodega™ provided to Fast Company suggest they’re going to be nothing more than vending machines in the lobbies of WeWork branches and ill-placed condo buildings.

