The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Katherina Grace Thomas, James Lasdun, Kyle Chayka, Tay Wiles, and Buzz Bissinger.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Katherina Grace Thomas, James Lasdun, Kyle Chayka, Tay Wiles, and Buzz Bissinger.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Katherina Grace Thomas | Guernica | June 19, 2017 | 20 minutes (5,003 words)

Katherina Grace Thomas weaves together a gripping account of the years Nina Simone found freedom from America’s racial strife in lush, pre-Civil War Liberia.

James Lasdun | The New Yorker | July 3, 2017 | 24 minutes (6,229 words)

James Lasdun tells the story of how his Kingston, NY-based dentist, Gilberto Nunez, D.D.S., wound up in prison. Lasdun writes about attending Nunez’s trial for the murder of his lover’s husband, highlighting the ways in which law enforcement can botch a case by determining too soon that it knows what happened, and how hard it can be to judge someone’s character.

Kyle Chayka | The New Republic | June 27, 2017 | 9 minutes (2,428 words)

For ten years, Monocle has successfully catered to the world’s status-conscious, globe-trotting elite by offering them exclusivity, materiality and identity. So does the rise of nationalism threaten a lifestyle magazine that treats the world as one big upscale mall?

Tay Wiles | High Country News | May 29, 2017 | 12 minutes (3,104 words)

They don’t have their own Law & Order spin off yet, but they should. These are the men and women of law enforcement who investigate certain strains of agricultural crime. These are their stories.

Buzz Bissinger | Vanity Fair | June 27, 2017 | 19 minutes (4,905 words)

How the greatest tennis player of all time met an internet entrepreneur, fell in love, got pregnant, and won a grand-slam.