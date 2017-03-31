The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

Our top stories of the week, as chosen by the editors at Longreads.

This week, we’re sharing stories from Peter Waldman, Garrett M. Graff, Rachel Aviv, Catrin Einhorn, Jodi Kantor, andd Eric Boodman.

Peter Waldman | Bloomberg Businessweek | March 24, 2017 | 36 minutes (9,000 words)

A powerful in-depth look at the human costs of bringing auto parts factory jobs to Alabama — with inadequate training for employees and unreasonable expectations for output. “American consumers are not going to want to buy cars stained with the blood of American workers.”

Garrett M. Graff | Wired | March 21, 2017 | 27 minutes (6,961 words)

The hunt to take down “Slavik,” a notorious Russian hacker who stole millions from U.S. banks and has ties to Russian intelligence.

Rachel Aviv | The New Yorker | March 28, 2017 | 26 minutes (6,700 words)

Faced with a terrifying past and an uncertain future, young refugees in Sweden are taking to their beds with uppgivenhetssyndrom, or resignation syndrome, “an illness that is said to exist only in Sweden, and only among refugees.”

Catrin Einhorn and Jodi Kantor | The New York Times | March 25, 2017 | 17 minutes (4,443 words)

It’s a year-long commitment to privately sponsor a Syrian refugee family in Canada, where sponsorship includes funding and helping the family navigate Canadian culture and society. Sponsors assist newcomers with daily tasks of living, including grocery shopping, banking, getting jobs, learning English, and ferrying families to appointments and activities. In the fourth and final installment of Refugees Welcome— The New York Times’ year-long series on Syrian refugees in Canada — Jodi Kantor and Catrin Einhorn profile the Hajj family and members of their sponsorship group, reporting on what happens at month 13 — the point at which the sponsorship agreement officially ends.

Eric Boodman | STAT | March 22, 2017 | 17 minutes (4,484 words)

The psychiatric condition known as delusional parasitosis is poorly understood, haphazardly treated and on the rise. Public entomologists like Gale Ridge work on the front lines of treatment, where the limits of science and medicine meet.