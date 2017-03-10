The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories by Sarah Menkedick, Adam Davidson, Ross Andersen, Victor Luckerson, and Tara Murtha.

Sarah Menkedick | Pacific Standard | Mar 6, 2017 | 23 minutes (5,850 words)

Sarah Menkedick profiles Vianney Bernabé, exploring what it means to be second-generation Mexican American today — a person with deep roots in Mexico and feet and future planted firmly in America. Educated, ambitious, and principled, Bernabé is destined for success. Menkedick posits that if America cannot reject this myopic resurgence of nativist (white) populism to embrace the skills and culture of Bernabé’s generation, it does so at its own peril.

Adam Davidson | The New Yorker | Mar 6, 2017 | 32 minutes (8,095 words)

Davidson does some deep reporting on a sketchy deal the Trump Organization oversaw in Azerbaijan. The building of the Trump Tower Baku is linked to notoriously corrupt oligarchs and financiers of terrorism.

Ross Andersen | TThe Atlantic | Mar 8, 2017 | 36 minutes (9,040 words)

In Arctic Siberia, Russian scientists are trying to stave off catastrophic climate change—by resurrecting an Ice Age biome complete with lab-grown woolly mammoths.

Victor Luckerson | The Ringer | Mar 3, 2017 | 15 minutes (3,961 words)

How the video game “Zelda: Majora’s Mask” — the “black sheep” member of the game franchise notable for its apocalyptic storyline as a stark departure from the beloved princess-saving series — became a cult object that spawned a fan-made, horror-based, sinister “creepypasta” storyline called Ben Drowned which has terrifying connections to Katelyn Davis, the 12-year-old girl who committed suicide, live online in December, 2016.

Tara Murtha | Rolling Stone | Dec 28, 2015 | 9 minutes (2,335 words)

An interview with Patricia Resnick, who wrote the original screenplay for the painfully-still-relevant 1980 office comedy featuring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin. It ran in December 2015 on the 35th anniversary of the film’s release. Still relevant and radical in 2017.