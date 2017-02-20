Fifty Shades of Dreck (or, Save Two Hours and Read This Spoiler-Filled Review)

An actual, rather than metaphorical, dumpster fire. Photo by Timothy Wildey (CC BY-NC 2.0).

Christopher Orr, film critic for The Atlantic, watched Fifty Shades Darker — the second film in the series based on the super-popular Fifty Shades of Grey books — so that you don’t have to. Why bother to read? Because “a movie this bad deserves to have its flaws enunciated clearly.”

Ana explains that she left him following last movie’s whipping in his Red Room of Pain, because “you were getting off on the pain you inflicted.” I feel obligated to note that this is the exact phrasing used by Steve Martin in the song “Dentist!” from Little Shop of Horrors, making Christian literally a knockoff of a parody of a sadist.

