Alastair Humphreys has been everywhere imaginable, it seems. He’s even made a career out of pushing other people to follow their own exploratory spirits. But as he tells us in this Noēma piece, one day he realized he’d never applied his philosophy of “microadventures” to his own backyard. So he ordered a map of the 20 square kilometers around his house in England—and what follows is a lovely meditation on finding wonder in the everyday.

I studied my map for a while and found what appeared to be its most boring grid square: no roads, houses or rivers, just a single footpath, one pond and the merest flutter of a lonely contour line. Here, it seemed, was nothing at all, neatly outlined within crisp blue lines.

It was the ideal place to begin.

I folded up the map and headed out to have a look at nothing.