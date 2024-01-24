A booming global construction industry means a soaring (yet hidden) demand for sand, which is concrete’s main ingredient. Sand mining is the world’s largest extraction industry; after water, sand is the most widely consumed natural resource. For Scientific American, David A. Taylor offers a fascinating look at sand-smuggling mafias and the devastating impact of sand trafficking on ecosystems and communities.

Sand in riverbeds, lake beds and shorelines is the best for construction, but scarcity opens the market to less suitable sand from beaches and dunes, much of it scraped illegally and cheaply. With a shortage looming and prices rising, sand from Moroccan beaches and dunes is sold inside the country and is also shipped abroad, using organized crime’s extensive transport networks, Abderrahmane has found. More than half of Morocco’s sand is illegally mined, he says.