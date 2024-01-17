Things are changing fast in the field of obesity, and a new generation of children are facing treatment choices that their parents never had. But are more options always better? It’s a question Lisa Miller takes great pains to explore whilst tracing one family’s decisions over several years. A considered, informative piece on a drug that has had its fair share of headlines.

But if Maggie was sheltered from the onslaught beyond her small town, her mother was not. Erika has also struggled with her weight her entire life and feels the experience defined her; she has done everything she can to reassure Maggie that she is beautiful as she is and to protect her from the casual cruelty of people she encounters. But she also knew from the time her daughter was young that there was something different about her. In a small, dark part of herself, Erika feared that, because of her parenting or her habits or her own history with food, she was the one at fault. Even now, after all the interventions — the doctors, the fighting with insurance companies, the overhaul of the family fridge — this worry has not left her. It has only evolved, because Erika knows her neighbors and people in the world beyond have things to say not just about Maggie’s body but about the treatments she has chosen for it, too.