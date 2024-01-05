Related read: Consider a New York Times Magazine story I picked in 2022, about stolen babies in Spain during the end of Francisco Franco’s regime.

This piece by Rachel Nolan—an edited excerpt from her book, Until I Find You: Disappeared Children and Coercive Adoptions in Guatemala—is an eye-opening look at Guatemala’s privatized adoption industry.

During a wave of international private adoptions beginning in the ’60s, thousands of Guatemalan children were taken from their families. Jaladoras, or baby brokers hired by lawyers, often coerced or tricked Indigenous Mayan and poor women to give up their babies. In some cases, such as that of “adoptee” Dolores Preat, children were outright kidnapped.