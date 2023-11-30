This story was funded by our members. Join Longreads and help us to support more writers.

The Longreads editors love to curate the best nonfiction stories on the web for our readers, but we are always happy to have some help! 2023 has been another year where we have published reading lists from outside contributors—on eclectic topics that range from Taylor Swift to neuroscience.

We have been lucky enough to have garnered some regular reading list authors, but we are always happy to welcome first-time listers into the fold. Our top 10 most popular lists of the year include curation from both veterans and new authors, and we are delighted to remind you of their many fantastic recommendations—get comfortable before you dive in, you may be here awhile.

We’ll continue to commission and publish reading lists in 2024. So, if you’ve got a great idea for a list, please pitch us.

1. A Reading List About the Neurology of Reading (Melanie Hamon, February 2023)

Seven stories exploring the surprising neuroscience behind the mutability of language and the reading brain.

In the spirit of TV’s Holmesian healer, enjoy these diagnostic digressions.

Clare Egan doesn’t know if she wants kids. Will this reading list help?

A livelihood is not a life—yet many risk the latter in order to create the former.

Great writing begets great writing — and the commentary around the HBO smash hit is some of the best around.

The women you’ll find on top of the world.

Increasingly, being a librarian is less and less about books and more and more about community survival.

Sheon Han built a running habit during lockdown. In this collection, he highlights six writers’ insights on the sport.

Grab your handkerchief and get ready for the waterworks.

10. Imperial Eras: A Taylor Swift Reading List (Jill Spivey Caddell, October 2023)

How Taylor Swift reflects every possible version of ourselves.