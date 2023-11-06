Nearly three-quarters of people who own guns say they do so for protection and self-defense. So, what if there was a firearm that has the same “devastating stopping power” as a traditional gun, but “without the lethal consequences”? Turns out this already exists.
For The Trace, Ted Alcorn highlights Byrna, a manufacturer of less-lethal guns that launch plastic spheres, instead of metal bullets, that don’t pierce the skin. Other less-lethal weapons like tasers exist as well, but they’ve been marketed mainly to law enforcement; Byrna is the first weapons-maker of less-lethal devices to appeal to the general public.
But are these less-deadly weapons without risk?
To convince skeptical customers of the weapons’ deterrent effect, Ganz and his marking director volunteered their bodies as targets: with a camera running, another staff member shot each of them with a Byrna, then posted the videos online. Upon taking a shot to the leg, Ganz swore and hopped in pain, later displaying a raised welt. Despite their efforts, Byrna finished the year with less than $1 million in sales.
Gradually, Byrna caught up with its sales. In August 2021 its weapons were available on Amazon, where ads read, “Designed to defend lives, not take them.” The marketing also leaned into the fact the devices aren’t regulated like guns: “No permits or background checks required and no waiting periods.”