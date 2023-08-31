How can you not like a piece whose main protagonist’s nickname is Indiana Stones? He has earned this excellent pun by trying to track down and pick up Ireland’s ancient stones—which may sound a little out there but has been used to prove strength for hundreds of years. Pick up this fun tale for a modern-day quest mixed with some fascinating ancient history.

Keohan looks for clues, like the name of a town, then joins local village Facebook groups in search of anyone with more details on a stone’s location. From there, most of Keohan’s stone-finding stories involve traveling to the town and meeting a local who says something like, Oh sure, I can show you that stone. My grandad picked it up once at his cousin’s funeral. And off they go to find it.