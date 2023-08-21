A fun look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s rather ridiculous offer to AirBnB her guest house. Jodi Walker strips this down to the publicity stunt it is and has a great time analyzing how she can make the stay hers.
Because if it looks like a contest and quacks like a contest, it’s probably a publicity stunt. But still, if at the end of that publicity stunt—and at the end of whatever technical nightmare stands between me and the Goop House—is my getting to talk about natural wine and odors with Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk … well, quack quack, bitch, let’s go.