In this profile of the yogi Sadhguru — spiritual adviser to Hollywood celebrities and the ultra-rich — Stephen Rodrick takes a skeptical look at what Sadhguru offers. Rodrick may not find inner peace, but he does discover some interesting insights into both Sadhguru and those who surround him.

Just then came the hellish noise of an engine, and a motorcycle rose over a crest. It was the guru. He rode toward us, his blue robe and white beard flowing behind him, and brought his Ducati to a stop so that it would be perfectly framed behind him on camera. He adjusted his brown felt fedora and spoke to his publicist for a moment. He then positioned himself in his seat, checking that his robe and scarf were aligned. His hair was perfect.