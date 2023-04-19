When Bob Lee was killed in San Francisco in early April, that tragedy almost immediately birthed a second one: people turning his death into a political cudgel. The true circumstances becoming known (and Lee’s alleged killer being arrested) has undone some of that craven weaponization, but not all of it. Now, Scott Alan Lucas speaks to Lee’s friends and associates — some of whom are far more sympathetic than others — take the measure of a man who, by all accounts, was loved dearly.

It’s not that Lee’s friends don’t think the city has its challenges. They do—and they want the city to address those problems. It’s more that they don’t want the memory of their friend to get lost in the process. “There was a sense that all of us have that San Francisco has seen better days,” said Schultz. “Now isn’t the time to talk about where San Francisco will go. I want it to be about what Bob was about. This is the only time that the vast majority of the world is going to hear about Bob and the only impression I want to leave is what we’ve lost.”