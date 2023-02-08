A beautiful, moving, tale about a couple who enabled their son — born with a genetic disorder — to experience as much as he could in the short time that he was given. This will make you want to go outside and truly appreciate it.

Around his first birthday, we learned that Leo loved to be outside. When we took him to the boardwalk along the Saint Croix River and to local state parks, his eyes lit up and the laughter flowed. Time in nature seemed to energize him. That quickly became an evening and weekend routine: family walks, with Leo loving all the sunlight and fresh air he could get.