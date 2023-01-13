They dance with abandon on Friday nights, and they’re always gone by the time the clock strikes 10. Joseph Bernstein’s fly-on-the-wall treatment of the rollicking weekly institution known as “Geezer Happy Hour” — complete with photography that’ll plaster a smile on your face — is the perfect crowd-pleaser to take into the weekend. May we all keep the same energy as we head into our sixties and beyond.

The staff of Live, which transforms into a bottles-and-tables dance club for young professionals around 10 p.m., adores the elderly crowd.

“They have the most fun,” said Chelsea Anderson, a 31-year-old bartender, who has been working the happy hour for six years. “Everybody loves each other. It’s a stark difference from the late crowd, where everyone is upset and barfing.”