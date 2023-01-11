On first mention, the idea sounds great: Turning the tables on phone scammers. Both karma and catharsis, it’s a huge part of the reason Artsiom Kulik and Ashton Bingham’s videos have garnered hundreds of thousands of subscribers. But there’s something far less great lurking here too — something that this Rest of World profile-slash-investigation deftly exposes.
Trilogy’s pursuit of vigilante justice has proved a hit with their many fans, whom they refer to as “the squad.” But for some, their antics lay bare an uncomfortable power dynamic in which YouTubers in Los Angeles gain viral fame at the expense of Indian call center workers, physically harassing people whose situation they may know little about.