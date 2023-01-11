This is a lovely essay exploring the writer’s bond with some sanctuary wolves. They keep calling to her over great distances, and for many years, displaying the importance of the connection she found. Eventually, she finds peace with where she is, but the wolves remain unforgotten.
I found my stride when the cool spring winds blew during long summer days. Somewhere between the crunch of earth beneath my feet; the sun on my cheeks; the fur in my hands; the labor, stillness, and isolation; the caw of ravens; the march of tarantulas; and the lock of golden wolf eyes, I was forged into someone new.