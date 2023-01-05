We have long been obsessed with celebrity dynasties, but we have 2022 to thank for bringing us the term “nepo babies.” Nate Jones takes a fun look into the world of the models/musicians/actors who, rather easily, followed in their parent’s footsteps.
Long before TikTok got ahold of these descendants, scholars had been studying our obsession with multigenerational stars. Austrian academic Eva Maria Schörgenhuber argues that celebrity children function as living links to a shared pop-culture history, connecting us to a nostalgic vision of the past.