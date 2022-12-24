Courtney Shea takes a look into the industry of Christmas movies by interviewing a master of the genre. A light, but oh-so-seasonal, Q&A.

Falling for Christmas was the most-watched movie on Netflix for more than a week after it came out. Are you a guy who pays close attention to the ratings?

Every morning I would come onto set of the project I was working on and ask, “Does anyone here have the number one Netflix movie in the world? Anyone? Raise your hand? Oh, that’s right—I do.” I did that for nine days straight and drove everyone crazy, but it really is absurd.