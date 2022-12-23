This is a beautiful, lyrical essay about coming to terms with death. An enthralling read, from beginning to end, it is a reminder of the joy and pain of a life lived on the edge.
When the rescue helicopter lands, I rush to embrace Jean-François and kiss his cold face, until the emergency team forces me to let go. It’s the second time I’m kissing my dead partner. Eight years earlier, I had insisted that I should be taken, by ambulance, from my hospital bed to the cemetery to attend Erhard’s funeral.