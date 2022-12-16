Immersing himself in the fast-paced world of restaurants, Angel Dean Lopez meets a Japanese restaurateur, quickly teaming up they attempt to bring karaoke to America — but competition is nipping at their heels. A fascinating snapshot into a surreal period in someone’s life.

“Because when I saw you sing, I suddenly understood how karaoke can work in America. In Japan, everybody studies music in school. When they sing the song, they feel it’s important to do it correctly. But you just jumped in and had fun. You didn’t care if you sucked. That’s the way it has to be in America!”