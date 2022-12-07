In this essay, Alex Tesar delves into exactly why “The Great British Bake Off” is better than “The Great Canadian Baking Show,” dishing up humorous explanations of how the same program concept reveals some big cultural differences. On your marks, get set, read.
Charming, humble participants of all ages and walks of life are brought together to compete, and unlike in many reality TV shows, there are no villains. Nick is a sixty-year-old bus driver from Wales who loves to bring muffins on his morning route! When he’s not busy collecting stamps or singing in his local choir, Rajit makes biscuits for his two daughters!