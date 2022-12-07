If you made it past the headline, it’s because you care enough to know — and after you read this intimate, searching portrait of an athlete struggling to find clarity, you will. Seth Wickersham spent Gary-Smith-in-the-’90s amounts of time with the now-retired Colts quarterback, and it shows. You don’t need to be a sports fan to appreciate a profile this compelling.
At first, Luck wasn’t in the mood to hear it. He couldn’t hear it. He wasn’t sleeping well, he was in pain, he was fighting with Nicole, the team was halfway across the globe without him, and if he stopped to examine his life, the entire world he had constructed might start to unravel, perhaps revealing it to be fatally flawed all along. “I understood myself best as a quarterback,” Luck says. “I felt no understanding of other parts of myself at all.”