It’s still happening: At the U.S. border, children are being taken away from their parents or guardians.

Even though the Trump administration is out, family separation continues under Biden. Has anything even changed? Since the start of the new administration until August 2022, there have been at least 372 reported cases of children being taken away from their families, like 10-year-old Felipe, who fled Colombia with his parents, Victoria and Anton. The Biden administration is separating families in the same cruel way as Trump officials did during the zero-tolerance policy, while some “architects of family separation” have remained in high-level positions of power in Texas and other states.

While the Biden administration has created a task force focused on reuniting families and a pilot program at a Texas border patrol station to bring adult relatives and children together more quickly, the overall approach toward U.S. immigration policy hasn’t changed. In this piece, John Washington and Anna-Catherine detail the traumatic and unnecessary separation of Felipe from his family — and how it has completely crushed the spirit of a once bright and bubbly boy.