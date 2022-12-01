The reading lists below were funded by our members. Join Longreads and help us to support more writers.

Curating the best nonfiction stories on the web is at the heart of what we do. Investing in and publishing more reading lists over the past few years has been a great way to work with more authors, especially first-time contributors. This format gives writers the space to dig into their interests and to make connections between resonant pieces of writing they’ve discovered and enjoyed.

The 10 posts below are our most popular reading lists of the year. Among them, you’ll find recommended reads about hermits and Hollywood’s famous blondes, thoughtful compilations on blues music and wrongful conviction stories, and much more.

Reading lists are the backbone of Longreads, and we’ll continue to commission and publish them in 2023. If you think you’ve got a perfect idea for a list, please pitch us.

Tales of odd phenomena stoke our imagination even as they tease us.

Humans are social creatures, and loneliness can be debilitating — yet, many have discovered solace in the solitary life.

3. Ten Outstanding Short Stories to Read in 2022 (Pravesh Bhardwaj, January 2022)

Longtime contributor Pravesh Bhardwaj read and shared 276 short stories on the #longreads Twitter hashtag in 2021. Here are his favorites.

The source of glamour, sex, and transgression? Or a carefully crafted persona? A closer look at the Hollywood blonde.

Think it’s time to get off social media? Then this is the reading list for you.

Stories about spiritual teachers who lose their way.

Remembering the Longreads series “The ’90s Are Old” by Rebecca Schuman.

Hope may seem to be in short supply these days, but these stories dare to chart a course toward something better.

A hundred years on from its birth, the music continues to speak to the heart — an art form that also serves as social commentary, communal history, and cathartic release.

Stories about wrongful convictions open our eyes to systemic injustices in the U.S. court system. Maurice Chammah, a staff writer at The Marshall Project, compiles his recommended longreads within the genre.