This a beautiful essay about friendship. A friendship between two men, and a friendship with a dog. It is also about dealing with grief after a member of your pack passes on. Have a tissue handy.
He learned that in 2016, the salesman’s best friend had died of cancer, and that two years later, that man’s son, also a close friend, had died from ALS. He learned how David and Lucky had met, and how much the dog meant to the salesman. He learned that Lisa Smith-Batchen considered Lucky “not a dog, but a special being.” He learned that in the salesman’s view, “Lucky chose me, I didn’t choose him.”