When Matt Blake buys a house he finds something unexpected, leading him to explore the house’s history. He uncovers a troubling story that will make you wonder what secrets your home may be hiding.
The more we pulled, the more we saw it – an amorphous black patch, about the size of a double bed, in the centre of the room. Some of the boards appeared chewed up and peppered by flecks of white and grey where there had obviously been some kind of fire. My homebuyer’s survey had mentioned nothing of this.