In an essay that manages to be hilarious as well as informative, Rachel Handler looks at how we sleep. Experimenting on herself, this may not be the most scientific look at insomnia, but it is one of the most fun.

I interview my partner, Adam, who falls asleep instantly, no matter if he is in a cozy bed or being dangled by his ankles over a cliff. I have often wondered if he is an undercover psychopath, and now seems like the right time to ask him. He denies the charge but confirms that he has always been an incredible sleeper. In fact, the main disrupter of his sleep is me.