On the [checks notes, sighs] twentieth anniversary of Eight Mile, Jake Kring-Schriefels dives deep into the construction of its most lasting imprint—a soundtrack single that sat atop the charts for months and found eternal life as a sports-arena anthem. To quote the song, there’s no Mekhi Phifer, but Jake Kring-Schreifels pulls together the producers and musicians who helped make it happen. As good a songwriting feature as you’re likely to read.

Well before the movie was released, Martin remembers hearing a rough version of the song for the first time with a group of people. “It was a combination of the script and Marshall’s actual tale,” Martin says. “I was like, ‘What the fuck, are you kidding? How did you put that together?’” When Fenelon listened to the song before the final mix, she had a similar reaction. “It’s one of those moments—and it doesn’t happen very often, even though I was in the music business—where the hair stands up on the back of your neck,” Fenelon says. “You just know that this is going to be a huge song.”