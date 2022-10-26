A rare measured essay on a couple who have dominated gossip pieces for nearly two decades. Angelica Jade Bastién resists any sensationalism, and her piece is more powerful for it.

But one photographer did manage to capture them together. Physically they remain apart, his body facing the opposite direction and awkwardly blocking half the shot. But her eyes, beaming his way, tell a story of closeness. Here are two heavenly bodies, each outshining everyone in their path, poised to become the greatest couple of the modern age.