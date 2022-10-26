The mark of a good profile, at least for me, is making me interested in a person whose work I hadn’t thought of as being particularly interesting. (This is the part where I tell you I’ve never read a Harry Potter book, and only seen one film, which I fell asleep halfway through.) But Jeremy Gordon — along with Radcliffe himself, of course — accomplishes just that.

Mere numbers cannot capture the tonnage of attention dumped on Radcliffe from all sides over the last 20 years. Forget the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or even Tumblr: Harry Potter was the launching pad for the dynamics of modern fandom that now animate any successful cultural franchise, and by extension all of popular culture. In layman’s terms, somewhere between “a lot” and “a whole fucking lot” of people have wondered what Radcliffe is doing or thinking at any given moment of his life. But if it’s strange to be synonymous with the cross between Luke Skywalker and Jesus Christ, in person he demonstrates a studied conscientiousness.