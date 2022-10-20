In this ultimate underdog story, Tom Lamont explains how two Hollywood stars bought a Welsh football team. A random but rather sweet tale, and as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stand in the rain in their rundown stadium, I found myself rooting for Wrexham AFC.

A sporting venue had stood on this site in some form or another since the 1860s. Wrexham AFC had been founded shortly afterward, making it one of the oldest sports teams in the world. So the smell of tired and moldering concrete delighted the new owners. The shabby signage, the peeling surfaces, it was all proof of a long-running story they’d bought themselves into.