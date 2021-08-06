The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Ciara O’Rourke, Haley Britzky, Alissa Walker, Julie Sedivy, and Arika Okrent.
1. The Fugitive and the Chameleon
Ciara O’Rourke | Deseret News | August 2, 2021 | 6,154 words
“Mario’s father had gone by many names. Luis Archuleta. Lawrence Pusateri. The man the son knew as Ramon was just a fraction of his way into what may be one of the longest fugitive runs in U.S. history — a 50-year game of cat-and-mouse that played out across the West, from the streets of Colorado to the shores of California and many dusty, sun-bleached points in between.”
2. ‘We Are All Suffering in Silence’ — Inside the US Military’s Pervasive Culture of Eating Disorders
Haley Britzky | Task & Purpose | August 2, 2021 | 6,213
U.S. military service members develop harmful and unhealthy habits to maintain “body composition standards” that are outdated.
3. Theo Henderson’s Podcast Influences L.A. City Policy. For 7 Years, He’s Lived Mostly in the Park.
Alissa Walker| Curbed | October 14, 2020 | 2,505 words
“There are 60,000 unhoused people in L.A. County — (Theo) Henderson prefers ‘unhoused’ because he says ‘homeless’ has become a slur — as many as 40,000 of whom are considered, like him, to be ‘unsheltered,’ living outside the shelter system in tents, informal communities, and camps.”
4. The Strange Persistence of First Languages
Julie Sedivy | Nautilus | November 5, 2015 | 3,440 words
“Spurred by my father’s death, I returned to the Czech Republic hoping to reconnect to him. In doing so, I also reconnected with my native tongue, and with parts of my identity that I had long ignored.”
5. Typos, Tricks and Misprints
Arika Okrent | Aeon | July 26, 2021 | 3,401 words
“Why is English spelling so weird and unpredictable? Don’t blame the mix of languages; look to quirks of timing and technology.”