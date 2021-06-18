The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jessica Schulberg, Patrick Strickland, Shanna B. Tiayon, Sarah Berns, and Madeleine Aggeler.
1. Kip Kinkel Is Ready to Talk
Jessica Schulberg | HuffPost | June 13, 2021 | 15,200 words
“At 15, he shot and killed his parents, two classmates at his school, and wounded 25 others. He’s been used as the reason to lock kids up for life ever since.”
2. ‘The Foot Soldiers’: A Neo-Nazi Skinhead Gang Terrorized Dallas in the Late 1980s
Patrick Strickland | Dallas Observer | June 9, 2021 | 6,624
“The racist white nationalist movement has deep roots. Some run directly back to Dallas and the violent Confederate Hammerskins.”
3. If We Can Soar: What Birmingham Roller Pigeons Offer the Men of South Central
Shanna B. Tiayon | Pipe Wrench | June 15, 2021 | 6,574 words
“But there’s a deeper story behind what the birds offered them then and still offer today, with men entering their fifth and sixth decade raising Birmingham Rollers. A why shaped by race, place, and gender. A why that traces the plight of Black men in the U.S., landing us squarely in the prevailing systems of inequality that still exist today.”
4. Love and the Burning West
Sarah Berns | Shondaland | June 9, 2021 | 1,667 words
“She nearly died while fighting a fire. All she could think about was the tragedy of dying while still a virgin.”
5. Benji Is One Down Dog
Madeleine Aggeler | Texas Monthly | June 2, 2021 | 1,900 words
The blue heeler “is one of the most famous canines in America, but he hasn’t let it go to his sweet, soft little head.”