The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Peter Beinart, Ko Bragg, Mathew Charles, Russell Worth Parker and Rachel Lance, and Egill Bjarnason.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

Peter Beinart | Jewish Currents | May 11, 2021 | 6,500 words

“For Jews to tell Palestinians that peace requires them to forget the Nakba is grotesque. In our bones, Jews know that when you tell a people to forget its past you are not proposing peace. You are proposing extinction.”

Ko Bragg | Scalawag Magazine | May 12, 2021 | 3,894

“A behind-the-scenes look at a year-long investigation into Mississippi’s laws that automatically put some kids as young as 13 into adult prisons and jails.”

Mathew Charles | The Telegraph | March 5, 2021 | 3,528 words

“The drug gangs that are waging war in the Latin American country rely on a surprising ritual to protect them from harm: a witch’s incantation.”

Russell Worth Parker, Rachel Lance | Task & Purpose | May 7, 2021 | 4,272 words

“Traumatic brain injury is an ‘invisible wound’ I’ve suffered 17 times.”

Egill Bjarnason | Hakai Magazine | May 11, 2021 | 4,500 words

“The location of this small island nation, along with its people and economy, played an unexpected and crucial role in the outcome of the Second World War.”