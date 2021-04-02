The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Megan Evershed, Mark Mann, Jaelani Turner-Williams, Minelle Mahtani, and Kim Cross.
Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.
1. How an Upper West Side Hotel Came to Embody the City’s Failure on Homelessness
Megan Evershed | The New Republic | March 31, 2021 | 5,900 words
During the pandemic, men housed at the Lucerne hotel have seen the worst side of New York’s self-described liberals. They’ve also exposed a decades-long policy of neglect.
2. The Great Work
Mark Mann | Beside | March 29, 2021 | 2,102 words
“Overwhelmed in the classroom, Peter and David began taking long, slow walks around the neighbourhood together. In Peter’s unhurried pace and frequent pauses, they found a shared rhythm and a way of enjoying each other’s company.”
3. Hanif Abdurraquib’s Third Favorite A Tribe Called Quest Album Might Surprise You
Jaelani Turner-Williams | Okayplayer | March 31, 2021 | 2,509 words
“Author Hanif Abdurraquib on his new book, A Little Devil in America, how current Black music is shaping the racial justice movement, his favorite A Tribe Called Quest albums, and more.”
4. Finding My Voice as My Mother Lost Hers
Minelle Mahtani | The Walrus | March 24, 2021 | 3,100 words
“Not long after I started my job as a radio host, my mother told me she had tongue cancer.”
5. My Month of Doing 100 Wheelies a Day
Kim Cross | Outside | March 15, 2021 | 3,550 words
“In her quest to master a quintessential cool-kid trick, a writer found the sweet spot at the crossroads of work and play.”