The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from David Armstrong and Marshall Allen, Jesselyn Cook, Jason Sheehan, Tom Lamont, and Heather Stokes.
1. Dying on the Waitlist
David Armstrong, Marshall Allen | ProPublica | February 18, 2021 | 22 minutes (5,663 words)
“In Los Angeles County and around the country, doctors have had to decide who gets a lifesaving COVID-19 treatment and who doesn’t.”
2. ‘I Miss My Mom’: Children Of QAnon Believers Are Desperately Trying To Deradicalize Their Own Parents
Jesselyn Cook | HuffPost | January 11, 2021 | 24 minutes (6,000 words)
“What it’s like to lose the person who raised you to a far-right cult.”
3. Remnants on a South Philly Stoop
Jason Sheehan | Philadelphia Magazine | October 1, 2020 | 22 minutes (5,600 words)
Chef Omar Tate caught the attention of the food world with a pop-up celebrating the Black American food experience. He was right on the verge of blowing up. But instead, everything else did.
4. The Student and the Algorithm: How the Exam Results Fiasco Threatened One Pupil’s Future
Tom Lamont | The Guardian | Febuary 18, 2021 | 27 minutes (6,759 words)
“Bright students in historically low-achieving schools were tumbling, sometimes in great, cliff-edge drops of two or three grades, because of institutional records they had nothing to do with.”
5. Voices on Addiction: A Thief in the Night
Heather Stokes | The Rumpus | February 16, 2021 | 9 minutes (2,303 words)
Heather Stokes recounts what addiction has taken from her and her mother. To feed crack addictions, her bother and uncle stole not just possessions from the family house, they robbed the women of personal safety and any chance at stability.