The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Tim Alberta, Jane C. Hu, Katy Kelleher, Jimmy Thomson, and David Marchese.
1. The Inside Story of Michigan’s Fake Voter Fraud Scandal
Tim Alberta | Politico | November 24, 2020 | 29 minutes (7,400 words)
“How a state that was never in doubt became a ‘national embarrassment’ and a symbol of the Republican Party’s fealty to Donald Trump.”
2. COVID’s Cassandra: The Swift, Complicated Rise of Eric Feigl-Ding
Jane C. Hu | Undark | November 25, 2020 | 28 minutes (7,200 words)
“The scientist has gained popularity as COVID’s excitable play-by-play announcer. But some experts want to pull his plug.”
3. Verdigris: The Color of Oxidation, Statues, and Impermanence
Katy Kelleher | The Paris Review | November 24, 2020 | 8 minutes (2,213 words)
“Verdigris is emblematic of that movement. It’s a blue-green, yes. But more importantly, it’s a quality. It is hard to give it a hex code because it’s not flat. It’s a color made from change.”
4. Grizzlies at the Table
Jimmy Thomson | Beside | November 23, 2020 | 12 minutes (3,149 words)
“The carcass is a reminder that bears remain a threat even today; accordingly, there are a few things I need to know before I step outside the Wuikinuxv lodge, according to the facility’s manager. ‘If you smell something, it’s a bear,’ Judy says. “If the dogs are going crazy, it’s a bear.'”
5. Yo-Yo Ma and the Meaning of Life
David Marchese | The New York Times | November 20, 2020 | 12 minutes (3,132 words)
David Marchese interviews cellist Yo-Yo Ma on music, politics, culture, the pandemic, stereotypes, and the meaning of life.