The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Sarah Zhang, Jameson Rich, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Tristan McConnell, and Merritt Mecham.
1. The Last Children of Down Syndrome
Sarah Zhang | The Atlantic | November 18, 2020 | 31 minutes (7,888 words)
In 2019, only 18 babies in Denmark were born with Down syndrome. Prenatal testing is changing who gets born and who doesn’t.
2. I Live With a Digital Security Threat Inside My Body
Jameson Rich | OneZero | November 18, 2020 | 17 minutes (4,353 words)
“A device connected to my heart could save my life. It could also be hacked.”
3. Things Ain’t Always Gone Be This Way
Honorée Fanonne Jeffers | Kenyon Review | November 11, 2020 | 13 minutes (3,257 words)
Honorée Fanonne Jeffers recounts her mother’s efforts to overcome voter suppression in Georgia, and as a 9-year old, her own special role in helping elderly Black people to vote in the 1976 U.S. presidential election.
4. Illuminating Kirinyaga: Meaning and Knowing in Mount Kenya’s Forests
Tristan McConnell | Emergence Magazine | November 18, 2020 | 20 minutes (5,070 words)
“Anyone can walk in the woods, but who truly knows them?” Tristan McConnell writes about the shrinking mountain forests of Mount Kenya, and the people there with a deep understanding of the land and the trees.
5. The Muppets: Sex & Violence
Merritt Mecham | Bright Wall/Dark Room | November 9, 2020 | 15 minutes (3,953 words)
“I understand drawing the line at (Muppet) cannibalism and murder, but I also have to admit that the current zeitgeist has me flocking to these sketches more often than ever.”