The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

The El Paso and Juarez customs and immigration entry and exits at the border.

This week, we’re sharing stories from Melissa del Bosque, Marta Martinez, Kiese Laymon, Jill Damatac, and Nehmat Kaur.

Melissa del Bosque | The Intercept | November 1, 2020 | 27 minutes (6,900 words)

“A public defender’s lonely fight against family separation.”

Marta Martinez | OneZero | November 9, 2020 | 7 minutes (1,931 words)

“They’re on the front lines of a relentless and overwhelming news cycle that is pushing them to the edge.”

Kiese Laymon | LitHub | November 10, 2020 | 6 minutes (1,728 words)

Kiese Laymon on revision, radical friendship, and community.

Jill Damatac | The Margins (Asian American Writers’ Workshop) | November 11, 2020 | 15 minutes (3,865 words)

“Far from our barrios, mountains, and islands, we cook, so that we may practice swallowing our undesirable truths, acidic and blood-heavy.”

Nehmat Kaur | Fifty Two | November 11, 2020 | 17 minutes (4,400 words)

“Gurgaon’s relationship with its canine residents is both a symptom, and a result, of how this town, sometimes called India’s ‘Millennium City,’ incubates new ambitions, heinous old inequities, and ecological ruin.”