The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Mike Giglio, Omar Mouallem, Katherine Laidlaw, Dave Daley, and Tim Greiving.
1. “Civil War Is Here, Right Now”
Mike Giglio | The Atlantic | October 1, 2020 | 27 minutes (6,950 words)
“A Pro-Trump militant group has recruited thousands of police, soldiers, and veterans. An Atlantic investigation reveals who they are and what they might do on Election Day.”
2. January 8, 2020
Omar Mouallem | Edify Magazine | September 28, 2020 | 15 minutes (3,835 words)
“The day that PS752 was shot down will forever be frozen in his memory.”
3. Heartbreaker
Katherine Laidlaw | Toronto Life | September 28, 2020 | 26 minutes (6,601 words)
“To women in search of love, Shaun Rootenberg seemed like a catch. What they didn’t know: he’d spent decades stealing from just about anyone who crossed his path. Lonely women on dating sites were only his latest prey.”
4. I Cry for the Mountains: A Legacy Lost
Dave Daley | The Chico Enterprise-Record | September 27, 2020 | 22 minutes (5,500 words)
A rancher’s account of a wildfire’s devastating impact on his family, his cattle, and the forests they have relied on for generations.
5. The Oral History of ‘Best in Show’
Tim Greiving | The Ringer | September 29, 2020 | 24 minutes (6,200 words)
“Looking back at the dog show–centric successor to the mockumentaries ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ and ‘Waiting for Guffman’ on its 20th anniversary.”