The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Abrahm Lustgarten, Greg Jaffe, Omari Weekes and Elias Rodriques, Jeremy Lybarger and Cat Cardenas and Christian Wallace.
1. Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration
Abrahm Lustgarten | ProPublica | September 15, 2020 | 24 minutes (6,133 words)
“Wildfires rage in the West. Hurricanes batter the East. Droughts and floods wreak damage throughout the nation. Life has become increasingly untenable in the hardest-hit areas, but if the people there move, where will everyone go?”
2. A Pandemic, a Motel Without Power, and a Potentially Terrifying Glimpse of Orlando’s Future
Greg Jaffe | The Washington Post | September 10, 2020 | 17 minutes (4,400 words)
The economic collapse has pushed vulnerable families living in motels near Disney World to the brink.
3. A Close Reading of Randall Kenan, Who Paid Rare Attention to Black Complexity
Omari Weekes, Elias Rodriques | LitHub | September 16, 2020 | 17 minutes (4,444 words)
“Omari Weekes and Elias Rodriques in conversation about the late writer.”
4. Fag Rag: The ’70s Paper Of Gay Political Revolution
Jeremy Lybarger | Columbia Journalism Review | September 11, 2020 | 10 minutes (2,608 words)
“Fag Rag wasn’t an idealistic publication; it didn’t suggest that a gay utopia was possible or even desirable. Instead, it pushed for a political revolution that wouldn’t come at the expense of other marginalized groups.”
5. Top Dog: An Oral History of “Wishbone”
Cat Cardenas, Christian Wallace | Texas Monthly | September 16, 2020 | 32 minutes (8,100 words)
“No one had ever done this before. No one had ever put a dog in the middle of the Civil War. How do you actually make that happen?”