The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Abrahm Lustgarten, Michele Harper, Laura Paskus, Samiya Bashir, and Raven Leilani.
1. Where Will Everyone Go?
Abrahm Lustgarten | ProPublica | July 23, 2020 | 38 minutes (9,536 words)
As temperatures and sea levels rise, populations flee from regions that are no longer livable, and the United States and other nations choose to build walls and keep migrants out, where will the world’s climate refugees go?
2. The Police Tried to Make Me Medically Examine a Man Against His Will
Michele Harper | Zora | July 6, 2020 | 18 minutes (4,611 words)
On racism in medicine, body autonomy, and one Black doctor’s experience in the ER.
3. Memory of a River
Laura Paskus | Santa Fe Reporter | July 13, 2020 | 9 minutes (2,360 words)
The adorable eucalyptus-eaters are on the front lines of research for a chlamydia vaccine.
4. Letter from Exile
Samiya Bashir | LitHub | July 23, 2020 | 7 minutes (1,809 words)
“In another hot year, we fail the Rio Grande.”
5. The Void Witch
Raven Leilani | Aquifer: The Florida Review Online | June 10, 2020 | 17 minutes (4,488 words)
“She was in pursuit of what all black girls were supposed to be born with—a jovial, ironclad self-esteem, a sense of rhythm, and a witchy finesse with jojoba and coconut oils. She was in pursuit of that inalienable right to say whether or not someone was, in fact, down.”