The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

Central American migrants heading in a caravan to the US- cross the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas State, Mexico, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Abrahm Lustgarten, Michele Harper, Laura Paskus, Samiya Bashir, and Raven Leilani.

Abrahm Lustgarten | ProPublica | July 23, 2020 | 38 minutes (9,536 words)

As temperatures and sea levels rise, populations flee from regions that are no longer livable, and the United States and other nations choose to build walls and keep migrants out, where will the world’s climate refugees go?

Michele Harper | Zora | July 6, 2020 | 18 minutes (4,611 words)

On racism in medicine, body autonomy, and one Black doctor’s experience in the ER.

Laura Paskus | Santa Fe Reporter | July 13, 2020 | 9 minutes (2,360 words)

The adorable eucalyptus-eaters are on the front lines of research for a chlamydia vaccine.

Samiya Bashir | LitHub | July 23, 2020 | 7 minutes (1,809 words)

“In another hot year, we fail the Rio Grande.”

Raven Leilani | Aquifer: The Florida Review Online | June 10, 2020 | 17 minutes (4,488 words)

“She was in pursuit of what all black girls were supposed to be born with—a jovial, ironclad self-esteem, a sense of rhythm, and a witchy finesse with jojoba and coconut oils. She was in pursuit of that inalienable right to say whether or not someone was, in fact, down.”