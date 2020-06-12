The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 11: Protestors rallied together outside of the First Police Precinct Station on June 11, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protest was a demand for police reform and justice for George Floyd and other black men and women who have been killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Wesley Lowery, Sarah Bellamy, Shawn Yuan, Elamin Abdelmahmoud, and Gabrielle Bellot.

Wesley Lowery | The Atlantic | June 10, 2020 | 19 minutes (4,880 words)

“Black men and women are still dying across the country. The power that is American policing has conceded nothing.” Wesley Lowery writes about what he’s learned about police violence, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the breaking point we’ve reached.

Sarah Bellamy | The Paris Review | June 8, 2020 | 9 minutes (2,373 words)

“What are you carrying dormant in your body that springs up when confronted with Black joy, Black power, Black brilliance, Black Blackness in the world? How can you train your bodies to respond differently when you are triggered, when you’re in fight-or-flight mode? How can I help you stop yourselves from killing us?”

Shawn Yuan | California Sunday Magazine | June 9, 2020 | 15 minutes (3,909 words)

“For 76 days, 9 million people in Wuhan slept, ate, and waited inside the largest quarantine in human history. Four people reveal what they saw and what happened after the lockdown ended.”

Elamin Abdelmahmoud | Rolling Stone | June 5, 2020 | 11 minutes (2,935 words)

“First, you exclude black people from the festivals. Then write them out by not recording them. And pretty soon, ‘you have this manufactured image of country music being white and being poor. But when a narrative is that clean,’ Giddens warns, ‘somebody wrote it.'”

Gabrielle Bellot | LitHub | June 10, 2020 | 10 minutes (2,646 words)

“On transphobia and growing up in the Harry Potter universe.”