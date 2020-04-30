The Netflix series 'Tiger King' has become popular watching during the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Netflix’s “Tiger King” series may be the most popular documentary ever made. Sixty-four million people have seen it, and Joe Exotic is now a household name. Unfortunately, the show fails to explain what’s actually happening with captive tigers living in the U.S., leaving out vital information while getting lots of other things wrong.

Over the last few months, Longreads worked with reporter Rachel Nuwer on a podcast, “Cat People,” to expose the legal loopholes governing big-cat ownership in this country. We just published a special bonus episode with Nuwer, walking through exactly how “Tiger King” misleads its viewers, and what the show’s massive popularity means for big cats.

Episode 5: What ‘Tiger King’ Gets Wrong About Tigers

https://longreadsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/cat-people-ep-5_final-1.mp3