The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jessica Lustig, Ed Yong, Leslie Jamison, Rosa Lyster, and Geoff Edgars.
1. What I Learned When My Husband Got Sick with Coronavirus
Jessica Lustig | The New York Times Magazine | March 24, 2020 | 12 minutes (3,227 words)
“You shouldn’t stay here,” he says, but he gets more frightened as night comes, dreading the long hours of fever and soaking sweats and shivering and terrible aches. “This thing grinds you like a mortar,” he says.
2. How the Pandemic Will End
Ed Yong | The Atlantic | March 25, 2020 | 22 minutes (5,549 words)
“The U.S. may end up with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the industrialized world. This is how it’s going to play out.”
3. Since I Became Symptomatic
Leslie Jamison | New York Review of Books | March 26, 2020 | 6 minutes (1500 words)
A month after filing for divorce, single mom Leslie Jamison contracted COVID-19. She wrote this meditation on single parenthood, loneliness, longing, and frustration while sheltering in place — and sweating out the virus — with her 2-year-old daughter.
4. Where Water Used to Be
Rosa Lyster | London Review of Books | March 25, 2020 | 11 minutes (2,810 words)
A look at another crisis the world is facing: water scarcity. Rosa Lyster examines the water-stressed cities of Cape Town and Mexico City — cities grappling with issues related to climate change, infrastructure, and inequality.
5. Sinéad O’Connor is Still in One Piece
Geoff Edgars | The Washington Post | March 18, 2020 | 15 minutes (3,857 words)
“She tore up a picture of the pope. Then her life came apart. These days, she just wants to make music.”