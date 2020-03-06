The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

During our Winter Member Drive, we are hoping to raise $50,000 in funding for new journalism and storytelling.

This week, we’re sharing stories from Malcolm Harris, Tom Lamont, Melissa Jeltsen, Moe Tkacik, and Lavinia Spalding.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

First, some great news! Your support has helped us to publish moving, incisive personal essays. Our essays editor Sari Botton learned this week that two of our pieces, “Vacation Memories Marred by the Indelible Stain of Racism,” by Shanna B. Tiayon and “Revisiting My Grandfather’s Garden,” by Mojgan Ghazirad have been selected to appear in Best American Travel Writing 2020. We’re thrilled! We couldn’t have published these essays without your support and we’re grateful for it!

As Longreads founder Mark Armstrong wrote in his newsletter this week, Longreads has never had a true paywall and we want to keep it that way. We want to Longreads to be free for as many people as possible. That means we really count on the support of those who are able to chip in a few dollars to support our mission — to bring the best curated and original storytelling to as many people as possible. Is that a mission that you can get behind?

Please chip in with a one-time or — even better — a monthly or annual contribution. We’re grateful for your support!

Contribute

* * *

Malcolm Harris | New York Magazine | March 3, 2020 | 21 minutes (5,271 words)

The fossil-fuel companies expect to profit from climate change. I went to a private planning meeting and took notes.

Tom Lamont | The Guardian | March 5, 2020 | 24 minutes (6,244 words)

“After decades among the hidden homeless, Dominic Van Allen dug himself a bunker beneath a public park. But his life would get even more precarious.”

Melissa Jeltsen | HuffPost | March 2, 2020 | 12 minutes (3,228 words)

Mark Lee Dickson came up with a plan. If cities could ban plastic straws, he asked, why not abortion?

Moe Tkacik | Bustle | March 3, 2020 | 19 minutes (4,940 words)

Moe Tkacik takes a close look at the ways in which wealthy, new-agey Rebekah Paltrow Neumann — Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin, Adam Neumann’s wife — helped fuel WeWork’s rise and spectacular fall.

Lavinia Spalding | AFAR| June 4, 2019 | 13 minutes (3,284 words)

“A former child prodigy travels to Spain to revisit the instrument of her youth—and to learn flamenco guitar from the tocaoras playing to the top of the male-dominated world.”