Don’t Let Old Wounds Die Out

Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the N.R.A., alone. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
In this week’s episode of the Longreads Podcast, the last editors’ roundtable of 2019, Head of Audience Catherine Cusick, Head of Fact-Checking Matt Giles, and writer Nick Chrastil share what they’ve been reading and working on. 

1:01 Your Honor, Can I Tell The Whole Story?” (Nick Chrastil, December 2019, The Atavist and The Lens)

8:15 Your Judge Is Your Destiny” (Gabriel Thompson, July 2019, Topic)

19:36Inside Wayne LaPierre’s Battle for the N.R.A.” (Danny Hakim, December 18, 2019, The New York Times Magazine)

December 20, 2019
Categories: Commentary, Current Events, Discussions, Editor's Pick, Podcasts
Tags: ,